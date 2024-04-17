 No Relief For Punekars Despite Rain; High Temperatures Expected During Daytime With Hot And Humid Nights
Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Pune, once known for its pleasant temperatures even during summers, is now experiencing high temperatures. Even after the rains, the temperature in the city remains high.

On Monday, temperatures at the Shivajinagar observatory soared to 34.7 degrees Celsius, while Koregaon Park recorded the highest temperature in the Pune district at 43.2 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. Interestingly, Pashan, typically cooler than Shivajinagar, registered a high of 40.4 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, several areas, including Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Magarpatta, Koregaon Park, and Wadgaon Sheri, exceeded the 42-degree Celsius mark, marking it as the hottest day of the season. Even on Wednesday, the minimum temperature showed no significant drop for the city.

The weather bureau has also predicted further rise in temperature.

article-image

While some parts of the city received rainfall on Tuesday, others remained dry and hot. The IMD attributes these localized weather patterns to high daytime temperatures leading to cloud formation. Despite the rain, temperatures in most parts of Pune remained above 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The high temperatures, combined with increased moisture in the air, resulted in the formation of dark clouds accompanied by thunder and lightning. However, the moisture levels were not sufficient to generate heavy rainfall, resulting in rain in some parts of the city while others remained dry.

The IMD also noted that the current rains and thunderstorms are typical of summer weather, but due to the limited moisture, they are not producing significant downpours. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain high, with nights remaining hot and humid. The light rainfall has not provided any relief, instead adding to the discomfort experienced by citizens.

