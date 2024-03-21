'No Pune Team, But Pune-Born Captain': Social Media Reacts As MS Dhoni Hands Over CSK Captaincy To Ruturaj Gaikwad

MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad. | (Credits: Twitter)

In a surprising move, Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the IPL on X, a day before CSK's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Following the announcement, the five-time champions issued a brief statement. "MS Dhoni has passed on the captaincy of CSK to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," said CSK.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: MS Dhoni hands over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. #WhistlePodu #Yellove — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 21, 2024

Gaikwad, who has played six ODIs and 19 T20s for India, made his CSK debut in 2020 and has represented the team in 52 games.

The 27-year-old from Pune, Maharashtra, is no stranger to captaincy, having led the Indian team to the gold medal in the Asian Games last year.

Meanwhile, Pune residents on social media celebrated having a captain from their city in the cash-rich league, despite the absence of a Pune-based franchise.

"No Pune IPL team, but a Pune-born IPL captain," wrote one user. "Pimpri-born, but on this occasion, we will consider it as part of Pune," said another.

Check out the reactions below:

No Pune IPL team, but a Pune-born IPL captain. https://t.co/stnBYmcotO — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) March 21, 2024

Pune born and MH (Pune HQed) team player — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) March 21, 2024

Pimpri born but on this occasion we will consider it as a part of Pune 😁 — Chinmay Phadke (Modi Ka Parivar) (@phadke_chinmay) March 21, 2024

Who would have thought in 2018 Not Raina but that this young kid from Pune will Replace Ms dhoni as a captain !! 🥹.

Anyways Congratulations Ruturaj on your New journey https://t.co/M4Les0Ws5S — KUNAL.🇮🇳 (@ImKPL48) March 21, 2024