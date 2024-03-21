Pune Airport’s New Terminal Building To Become Operational By April 15 (VIDEO) |

The new terminal building of Pune Airport, inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, is scheduled to commence operations by April 15.

Santosh Dhoke, the Director of Pune Airport, stated to The Free Press Journal, "We anticipate the new terminal will be operational by April 15. Currently, the relocation of various departments, including cargo and Customs, has commenced. The in-line baggage check-in system is undergoing testing, and approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security is awaited."

Constructed at a cost of ₹423 crore, the new terminal spans an area of 51,595 square meters. It boasts a passenger handling capacity of nine million passengers annually and a peak hour capacity of 3,000 passengers, a substantial enhancement over the existing building's capacity of 7.7 million annually and 2,400 passengers per peak hour.

According to the Pune Airport Authority of India (AAI), the terminal features 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters. Additionally, it incorporates modern infrastructure, including sustainable energy initiatives such as LED lighting and sewage water recycling.

After encountering several missed deadlines, the new terminal building at Pune Airport was finally inaugurated on March 10.