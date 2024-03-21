 Pune Airport’s New Terminal Building To Become Operational By April 15 (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Airport’s New Terminal Building To Become Operational By April 15 (VIDEO)

Pune Airport’s New Terminal Building To Become Operational By April 15 (VIDEO)

Constructed at a cost of ₹423 crore, the new terminal spans an area of 51,595 square meters

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune Airport’s New Terminal Building To Become Operational By April 15 (VIDEO) |

The new terminal building of Pune Airport, inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, is scheduled to commence operations by April 15.

Santosh Dhoke, the Director of Pune Airport, stated to The Free Press Journal, "We anticipate the new terminal will be operational by April 15. Currently, the relocation of various departments, including cargo and Customs, has commenced. The in-line baggage check-in system is undergoing testing, and approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security is awaited."

Constructed at a cost of ₹423 crore, the new terminal spans an area of 51,595 square meters. It boasts a passenger handling capacity of nine million passengers annually and a peak hour capacity of 3,000 passengers, a substantial enhancement over the existing building's capacity of 7.7 million annually and 2,400 passengers per peak hour.

According to the Pune Airport Authority of India (AAI), the terminal features 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters. Additionally, it incorporates modern infrastructure, including sustainable energy initiatives such as LED lighting and sewage water recycling.

After encountering several missed deadlines, the new terminal building at Pune Airport was finally inaugurated on March 10.

Read Also
10 Inside PHOTOS Of Pune Airport New Terminal You Should Not Miss
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Empowering Voters: Students Lead Awareness Drive In Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency

Empowering Voters: Students Lead Awareness Drive In Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency

Pune Airport’s New Terminal Building To Become Operational By April 15 (VIDEO)

Pune Airport’s New Terminal Building To Become Operational By April 15 (VIDEO)

Nashik: Minor girl Allegedly Raped, Threatened By 14-Year-Old Boy, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Nashik: Minor girl Allegedly Raped, Threatened By 14-Year-Old Boy, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

'Show Us Your Action, Not Just Acting': Wagholi Residents Seek MP Dr Amol Kolhe's Accountability...

'Show Us Your Action, Not Just Acting': Wagholi Residents Seek MP Dr Amol Kolhe's Accountability...

Nashik: Fraudsters Dupe Investors In Stock Market Scam, Case Registered Under IT Act

Nashik: Fraudsters Dupe Investors In Stock Market Scam, Case Registered Under IT Act