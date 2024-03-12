10 Inside PHOTOS Of Pune Airport New Terminal You Should Not Miss

By: Megha Yadav | March 12, 2024

The new terminal at Pune Airport, launched on March 11th, promises smoother air travel, alleviating congestion

Pune DIO

PM Modi virtually inaugurated Pune Airport's grand new terminal recently

Pune DIO

The new airport terminal was a matter of controversy with the Opposition blaming the delayed dedication

Pune DIO

Along with Pune Airport, 15 airports opened or had their foundation stones laid on a single day for the first time in 75 years

Pune DIO

The size of the new terminal increased from 22,300 to 52,000 square meters, featuring 34 check-in counters and 15 X-ray machines

Pune DIO

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue welcomes flyers outside Pune Airport's new terminal

Pune DIO

Deputy CM Fadnavis expressed gratitude for Pune's modern terminal, blending culture with convenience

Pune DIO

Ajit Pawar hinted at runway extension alongside new airport plans, praising visionary leadership

Pune DIO