10 Inside PHOTOS Of Pune Airport New Terminal You Should Not Miss

By: Megha Yadav | March 12, 2024
The new terminal at Pune Airport, launched on March 11th, promises smoother air travel, alleviating congestion
Pune DIO
PM Modi virtually inaugurated Pune Airport's grand new terminal recently
Pune DIO
The new airport terminal was a matter of controversy with the Opposition blaming the delayed dedication
Pune DIO
Along with Pune Airport, 15 airports opened or had their foundation stones laid on a single day for the first time in 75 years
Pune DIO
The size of the new terminal increased from 22,300 to 52,000 square meters, featuring 34 check-in counters and 15 X-ray machines
Pune DIO
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue welcomes flyers outside Pune Airport's new terminal
Pune DIO
Deputy CM Fadnavis expressed gratitude for Pune's modern terminal, blending culture with convenience
Pune DIO
Ajit Pawar hinted at runway extension alongside new airport plans, praising visionary leadership
Pune DIO