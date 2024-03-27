 No, Ola And Uber Cabs Are Not Banned In Pune Yet: Read The Details Here
Earlier this month, the Pune RTO formally rejected pending applications from Ola and Uber for the aggregator license.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
No, Ola And Uber Cabs Are Not Banned In Pune Yet: Read The Details Here | Representative Image

Amidst the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the operational status of Ola and Uber cabs in Pune, many netizens expressed their concerns on social media platforms regarding the actions of the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) against the cab aggregators.

The news quickly spread across social media, sparking rumors among Pune's cab drivers of substantial fines, reportedly amounting to ₹17,000, being imposed on Ola and Uber cabs. This resulted in a temporary disruption in services for a day, particularly in the vicinity of Pune airport.

Images circulating on social media purportedly depicted receipts indicating hefty fines imposed by over 50 teams of RTO across the city, further intensifying the concerns among drivers.

However, it was later clarified that the penalties issued by the RTO to certain drivers were only implemented on the first day after the notices were issued and were subsequently halted. The official also stated that Ola and Uber have not yet approached higher authorities regarding the action, and they will have until April 15 to lodge an appeal.

So, are Ola and Uber cabs still operating in Pune?

Following a review on March 11, all transport authorities concluded that the documents of both ride-hailing companies did not meet the required norms outlined by the central government’s Motor Vehicles Aggregators’ Guidelines, 2020.

According to these guidelines, an aggrieved aggregator can appeal to the state government within 30 days of receiving the order and can continue to operate the cabs during this period in the district.

An RTO official, while speaking to The FPJ, had stated that they cannot grant permission in principle. "However, considering the ongoing board exams and for the convenience of the public, we are granting temporary leeway. Nevertheless, we are conducting regular inspections, and appropriate action will be taken as needed. Ola/Uber have the option to appeal within 30 days," he added.

He confirmed that both companies were operating illegally and their operations needed to be halted. He added that further decisions would be made by senior authorities, and the companies had been granted 30 days to appeal to The State Transport Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

