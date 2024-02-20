Nibe Limited Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Plant To Strengthen Defence Component Manufacturing In India |

Nibe Limited, a leading player in manufacturing critical systems for the defence sector, unveiled its new state-of-the-art plant in Pune on Monday. The advanced facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology and machinery including 16m, 12m Vertical Machining Centres (VMC), is dedicated to producing a comprehensive array of critical sub-systems. The plant supports the indigenous Modular Bridges, Sarvatra bridge system, missile launcher system components fabrication, precision machining, and the manufacturing of Electric vehicles.

Nibe Limited aims to elevate its manufacturing capabilities to unprecedented heights, fostering innovation in the defence industry.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence of India, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Uday Samant, Minister for Industries, Maharashtra.

Founded in 2021 under the leadership of Ganesh Ramesh Nibe, Nibe Limited has become a trailblazer in technology and sustainability. The facility, featuring the largest VMC machines, a welding training center covering diverse metallurgy, and expertise in automated welding, will manufacture heavy engineering structures, sub-assemblies for mobile weapon launchers, bridges, naval applications, precision sub-systems for small arms, and more. The company's focus on innovation, quality, and eco-friendly solutions aims to contribute significantly to the indigenisation of India's Defence Manufacturing sector.