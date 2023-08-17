New Integrated Terminal Building At Pune Airport Set To Open In October

The construction of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) of the at the Pune Airport is in full swing and is most likely to be completed in September 2023 and commissioned in October 2023, the Airports Authority of India informed on Thursday.

To reduce congestion during peak hours at the Pune Airport, AAI has undertaken the construction of the New Integrated Terminal Building at the cost of Rs. 475 Crore.

Features of NITB

The existing Terminal Building with built-up area of only 22000 Sqm. has the capacity to handle passengers upto Seven Million Passengers per annum (MPPA). With massive built up area of more than 3,60,000 sq. ft, the new terminal building of Pune Airport will have an additional passenger handling capacity of 09 Million Passengers per annum (MPPA).

The swanky new building will be centrally air- conditioned with provision of five passenger boarding bridges, 34 Check-in Counters and In-line Baggage handling system. The building will be an energy-efficient building with Four-Star GRIHA rating. Provision of 27,000 sq. ft. space for F&B and retail outlets has been reserved for refreshment/pleasure of the passengers. A huge canopy on the city side of the existing building & new building together will give a magnificent look to the airport from city side.

Stretching over 400 meters in length, the Veranda is a unifying facade that not only provides protection from sun and rain but also serves as a grand urban fresco telling the story of rich social, historical & artistic culture of Pune & Maharashtra. T

The facia of the public area below the great Verandah is supported with beautiful arches and columns built in local dark stone. The revamped terminal building of the Pune Airport will enable the airport to handle growing passenger traffic and ease the congestion inside the terminal.