 Nagpur: IndiGo Pilot Dies After Collapsing At Boarding Gate Just Before His Flight To Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagpur: IndiGo Pilot Dies After Collapsing At Boarding Gate Just Before His Flight To Pune

Nagpur: IndiGo Pilot Dies After Collapsing At Boarding Gate Just Before His Flight To Pune

The pilot lost consciousness and dropped on the ground. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational Picture

A shocking incident took place at the Nagpur airport on Thursday morning when a pilot collapsed and died at the boarding gate just before he was scheduled to operate a flight to Pune.

The pilot lost consciousness and dropped on the ground. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," IndiGo Airlines said in a statement.

Read Also
Indigo Passengers Suffer Due To No ACs Working In Chandigarh To Jaipur Flight, Air Hostess...
article-image

3 similar cases within a week

This is the third such case which has come to light on Thursday after the news of a pilot's death in the bathroom of a Chilean aircraft.

56-year-old Ivan Andaur was flying LATAM Airlines flight LA505 from Miami International Airport to Santiago, Chile, on Sunday when he fell ill and collapsed inside the toilet.

The co-pilots on the flight were then forced to make an emergency landing at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

Another similar incident took place on Wednesday when a Qatar Airways pilot from India died after falling ill on a Delhi-Doha flight in which he was travelling as a regular passenger.

Read Also
IndiGo Shares Drop 4% After Rs 4,837 Cr Share Sale Via Block Deal
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DISGUSTING! Burqa-Clad Kerala Techie Arrested For Planting Camera In Lulu Mall's Women's Bathroom...

DISGUSTING! Burqa-Clad Kerala Techie Arrested For Planting Camera In Lulu Mall's Women's Bathroom...

Nagpur: IndiGo Pilot Dies After Collapsing At Boarding Gate Just Before His Flight To Pune

Nagpur: IndiGo Pilot Dies After Collapsing At Boarding Gate Just Before His Flight To Pune

6 Quotes By 'Netaji' Subhas Chandra Bose That Will Make Every Indian Proud

6 Quotes By 'Netaji' Subhas Chandra Bose That Will Make Every Indian Proud

BJP Releases First Lists Of Candidates For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Elections 2023; CHECK NAMES

BJP Releases First Lists Of Candidates For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Elections 2023; CHECK NAMES

WATCH: Heated Exchange Between BJP Leaders & AAP MLAs In Delhi Legislative Assembly

WATCH: Heated Exchange Between BJP Leaders & AAP MLAs In Delhi Legislative Assembly