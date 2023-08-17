Nagpur: IndiGo Pilot Dies After Collapsing At Boarding Gate Just Before His Flight To Pune

Representational Picture

A shocking incident took place at the Nagpur airport on Thursday morning when a pilot collapsed and died at the boarding gate just before he was scheduled to operate a flight to Pune.

The pilot lost consciousness and dropped on the ground. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," IndiGo Airlines said in a statement.

3 similar cases within a week

This is the third such case which has come to light on Thursday after the news of a pilot's death in the bathroom of a Chilean aircraft.

56-year-old Ivan Andaur was flying LATAM Airlines flight LA505 from Miami International Airport to Santiago, Chile, on Sunday when he fell ill and collapsed inside the toilet.

The co-pilots on the flight were then forced to make an emergency landing at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

Another similar incident took place on Wednesday when a Qatar Airways pilot from India died after falling ill on a Delhi-Doha flight in which he was travelling as a regular passenger.