 IndiGo Shares Drop 4% After Rs 4,837 Cr Share Sale Via Block Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndiGo Shares Drop 4% After Rs 4,837 Cr Share Sale Via Block Deal

IndiGo Shares Drop 4% After Rs 4,837 Cr Share Sale Via Block Deal

The shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday morning had opened 4.2 per cent lower at Rs 2,442.70.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
IndiGo Shares Drop 4% After Rs 4,837 Cr Share Sale Via Block Deal | Representative Picture

The shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of India's largest airline IndiGo fell 4.5 per cent on Wednesday after two crore shares exchanged hands in multiple block deals, revealed data available on the exchanges.

The shares representing 5 per cent of the total equity worth ₹4,837 crore were exchanged through a block deal. The shares exchanged hands at a cost of ₹2,430 per share, this is 4.6 per cent down from Monday's closing price.

According to media reports, the Rakesh Gangwal family may have sold the shares of the company. As of June 30, 2023, the Gangwal Family held 29.72 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation, but post the sale on Wednesday the shares held by the Gangwal family will go down to 24.72 per cent.

Additionally, the Gangwal family will now have a 150-day lock-in period before they can have any more transactions. A lock-in period is the time frame for which the investments cannot be sold or redeemed. This essentially means that the company will not be able to make another sell until January 2024.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are the investment banks advising the family on the block deal.

Read Also
IndiGo Allots 2,44,520 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs
article-image

Gangwal family sale of stake

The Gangwal family in February had sold 4 per cent stake in the company for ₹2,900 crore through a block deal. Prior to this, Rakesh Gangwal and his wife Shobha had sold 2.74 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation for Rs 2,005 crore through open market transactions.

The shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday morning had opened 4.2 per cent lower at Rs 2,442.70.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Petrol, Diesel Sales Fall In Aug As Rains Ebb Demand

Petrol, Diesel Sales Fall In Aug As Rains Ebb Demand

Abhijit Chakravorty Takes Charge As The New MD And CEO Of SBI Card

Abhijit Chakravorty Takes Charge As The New MD And CEO Of SBI Card

Nazara Invests In Israeli Based Game Developer Snax Games

Nazara Invests In Israeli Based Game Developer Snax Games

Hyundai Inks Asset Purchase Agreement To Acquire GM's Talegaon Plant

Hyundai Inks Asset Purchase Agreement To Acquire GM's Talegaon Plant

Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution