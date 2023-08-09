IndiGo Allots 2,44,520 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Representational Picture

IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Limited) on Wednesday announced the allotment of 244,520 equity shares to employees as stock option under the InterGlobe Aviation Limited – Employees Stock Option Scheme 2015, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Post the allotment, the paid up share capital of the company was Rs 3,857,916,190 divided into 385,791,619 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

IndiGo Q1 Earnings:

i) Total Income: Rs 17,160.87 crore vs Rs 13,018.81 crore YoY

ii) Total Expenses: Rs 14,070.14 crore vs Rs 14,083.05 crore YoY

iii) Net Profit: Rs 3,090.60 crore vs Loss Rs 1,064.26 crore YoY

Total income for the quarter ended June 2023 was Rs 171,609 million, an increase of 31.8 percent over the same period last year. For the quarter, passenger ticket revenues were Rs 149,956 million, an increase of 30.8 percent and ancillary revenues were Rs 15,484 million, an increase of 20.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Total expenses for the quarter ended June 2023 were Rs 140,701 million, a decrease of 0.1 percent over the same quarter last year.

IndiGo Shares

The shares of IndiGo on Wednesday at 3:30 were at Rs 2,582.15, up by 0.86 percent.