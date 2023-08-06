Indigo Passengers Suffer Due To No ACs Working In Chandigarh To Jaipur Flight, Air Hostess Distributes Tissue Papers (WATCH)

Air Hostess Distributes Tissue Papers To Passengers To Wipe Off Sweat After AC Failure In Indigo Flight | Twitter

During a recent IndiGo flight 6E7261 from Chandigarh to Jaipur, passengers experienced a distasteful incident as they had to endure a 90-minute journey without air-conditioning. The discomfort began with a 10-15 minute wait in scorching heat before takeoff, and unfortunately, the situation didn't improve throughout the flight.

The aircraft's ACs remained off from takeoff to landing, leaving all the passengers to suffer without any resolution or much acknowledgement of the serious issue. Faced with the heat, passengers were forced to use tissue paper to cope with the discomfort.

Congress leader shares experience on Twitter

The incident was later shared on social media by Punjab Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) while urging them to take strict action against the airline.

"Had one of the most horrifying experiences while traveling from Chandigarh to Jaipur today in Aircraft 6E7261 by @IndiGo6E. We were made to wait for about 10-15 minutes in the queue in the scorching sun and when we entered the Plane, to our shock, the ACs weren't working and the flight took off without the ACs on!

Right from the take-off to landing, the ACs were off and all the passengers were made to 'Suffer' throughout the journey. No one addressed the serious concern during the flight. In fact, the air hostess ‘generously’ distributed tissue papers to the passengers to wipe off their sweat. Most of the passengers including women and children were restless and agitated, which can be seen clearly in the video.

Helpless passengers were fanning themselves with papers to keep cool. It was clearly a major technical issue but the authorities concerned just wanted to mince money which is why the health and comfort of the passengers was put at stake.

I urge @DGCAIndia @AAI_Official to take strict action against #IndigoAirlines and the authorities concerned so that the passengers don’t have to go through such traumatic experience again," tweeted the Punjab Congress Committee president.

3 technical snags in 1 day

This unsettling incident marked the third technical snag reported on IndiGo flights that day. Another flight heading to Delhi had to make an emergency landing at Patna airport due to an engine malfunction, occurring just minutes after takeoff. Fortunately, the landing at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna was safely executed at approximately 9:11 am.

Additionally, a Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight also encountered a technical issue, prompting its return to Delhi airport within an hour after takeoff. The pilot informed the passengers mid-air about the technical glitch and the decision to return to the IGI airport.

