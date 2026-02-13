CCL Products Q3 Profit Rises 8% QoQ To ₹141 Crore, Revenue Grows 7% YoY To ₹1,279 Crore |

Mumbai: CCL Products (India) Ltd posted a consolidated net profit of ₹141.32 crore for Q3 FY26, rising 8.3% sequentially and 3.9% year-on-year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,279.23 crore, up 8.5% QoQ and 7.1% YoY, supported by volume growth and product diversification. The quarter marked a return to strong double-digit topline expansion following a flat Q2.

Solid Operating Momentum Returns

Total income increased to ₹1,297.44 crore in Q3 from ₹1,191.83 crore in Q2 and ₹1,210.77 crore in Q3 FY25. On the expense front, costs rose to ₹1,098.58 crore from ₹998.75 crore in Q2, largely driven by higher input and logistics costs. Despite that, EBITDA margins remained resilient. Net profit rose by ₹10.77 crore QoQ, reflecting the company’s ability to scale efficiently while preserving profitability.

Earnings Growth Supported by Strong Demand

EPS for the quarter rose to ₹4.82 from ₹4.45 in Q2 and ₹4.63 in the same quarter last year. The company’s product portfolio expansion and traction in key international markets helped push both revenue and earnings higher. Sequentially, PBT increased to ₹198.86 crore from ₹193.08 crore, with no material tax anomalies or exceptional items reported.

9M FY26 Performance Demonstrates Robustness

For the nine months ending December 2025, CCL Products reported ₹3,688.75 crore in revenue, up 12.4% from ₹3,281.20 crore in 9M FY25. Net profit for the same period grew 15.4% YoY to ₹410.52 crore. The company maintained consistent growth across regions and continued to benefit from operational leverage and efficient capacity utilization.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.