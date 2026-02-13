BGR Energy Q3 Loss Narrows To ₹193 Crore, Revenue Rises 18% YoY To ₹78 Crore

BGR Energy Systems reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 192.6 crore in Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: BGR Energy Systems reported a 42.7 percent year-on-year narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 192.6 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 336.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 17.7 percent YoY to Rs 77.7 crore. However, sequentially, revenue declined from Rs 83.3 crore in Q2 FY26, while losses widened from Rs 62.5 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue 77.71 Cr vs 66.05 Cr

(+17.65% YoY┃-6.65% QoQ)



Other Income 21.70 Cr vs 1.28 Cr YoY & 11.65 Cr QoQ



PAT

-192.81 Cr vs -336.09 Cr YoY & -62.27 Cr QoQ

Quarterly performance shows mixed trend

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total income stood at Rs 99.4 crore, up from Rs 67.3 crore a year earlier. Total expenses declined sharply on a year-on-year basis to Rs 291.9 crore from Rs 403.6 crore. Despite improved cost alignment compared to last year, finance costs remained elevated at Rs 24.1 crore during the quarter.

On a sequential basis, expenses increased from Rs 157.4 crore in Q2 FY26 to Rs 291.9 crore in Q3 FY26, contributing to a wider quarterly loss. Earnings per share (basic) stood at Rs (26.72) compared with Rs (8.63) in Q2 and Rs (46.58) in Q3 FY25.

Cost pressures and exceptional impacts

Finance costs during the quarter were Rs 24.1 crore, largely stable compared with Rs 15.1 crore in Q2 but significantly lower than Rs 142.8 crore in Q3 FY25. The company did not report any exceptional items during the quarter. Other expenses rose sequentially to Rs 129.6 crore from Rs 7.3 crore in Q2 FY26.

The results also reflect continuing operational and financial restructuring developments, including assignment of certain bank dues to National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), as disclosed in the notes.

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, consolidated revenue from operations declined 22.6 percent to Rs 249.6 crore from Rs 322.4 crore in the previous year period. Net loss narrowed to Rs 521.1 crore compared with Rs 640.7 crore in 9M FY25.

Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners stood at Rs 519.9 crore for the nine-month period. The company’s paid-up equity share capital remained Rs 72.2 crore.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on unaudited financial results filed with stock exchanges. It is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation.