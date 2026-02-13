 INOX India PAT Jumps 32% To ₹68 Cr, Revenue Rises 27% To ₹436 Cr In Q3 FY26
INOX India PAT Jumps 32% To ₹68 Cr, Revenue Rises 27% To ₹436 Cr In Q3 FY26

INOX India reported strong Q3 FY26 results with PAT rising 32 percent and revenue growing 27 percent. Export demand remained strong, contributing over 60 percent of revenue. Order book remained healthy, supported by global orders across industrial gases, LNG and scientific divisions, showing strong growth momentum and global market presence.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
INOX India reported strong Q3 FY26 results with PAT rising 32 percent. |

Mumbai: INOX India reported strong financial results for Q3 FY26. The company posted adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 68 crore, growing 32.4 percent compared to last year. Quarterly revenue reached Rs 436 crore, rising 27.4 percent year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 102 crore, up 34.2 percent.

The quarter marked the company’s highest-ever quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA, showing strong business growth and demand across segments.

Exports Drive Growth Momentum

Exports played a major role in the company’s performance. Export revenue reached Rs 271 crore during the quarter, contributing 62 percent of total revenue. This reflects strong global demand for the company’s cryogenic and industrial gas solutions.

Order inflows during the quarter stood at Rs 392 crore. The total order book increased to Rs 1,457 crore, showing strong future business visibility and confidence from customers in industrial and clean energy sectors.

Nine-Month Performance Remains Strong

For the nine months ended December 2025, adjusted PAT grew 23.7 percent to Rs 189 crore. Revenue rose 20 percent to Rs 1,157 crore, while adjusted EBITDA increased 23 percent to Rs 281 crore.

Exports for the nine-month period reached Rs 679 crore, growing 35.8 percent and contributing 59 percent of total revenue.

Segment Performance Highlights

The Industrial Gases division contributed 59 percent of quarterly revenue. The company secured global orders including cryogenic storage tanks from a US aerospace customer and large orders for liquid nitrogen containers and disposable cylinders.

The LNG segment contributed 25 percent of revenue. The company secured LNG marine fuel tank orders from Europe and LNG storage tank orders for an African terminal project. LNG trailer market share in India remained strong at over 85 percent.

Cryo Scientific Division contributed 13 percent revenue and continued execution work for global scientific projects including ITER, France.

The Keg division contributed 1.4 percent revenue and secured its first order from Heineken while gaining approvals from global brewers like AB InBev and Molson Coors.

Management Outlook And Global Recognition

The company highlighted strong order inflows, export growth and global demand as key drivers. It also won two honours at the Gasworld Global Innovation Awards for ESG initiatives and distribution innovation.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is based on company disclosures. It is not investment advice. Readers should verify details independently before making financial or investment decisions.

