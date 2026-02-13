 Alkem Labs Q3 Profit Rises 1.9% To ₹653 Crore, Signs €180.7 Million Deal To Acquire Majority Stake In Occlutech
Alkem Laboratories reported a 1.9 percent YoY increase in Q3 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 653.03 crore from Rs 640.79 crore, aided by strong 26.6 percent growth in international sales to Rs 1,215.7 crore and 5.5 percent domestic rise to Rs 2,495.9 crore. The company signed a term sheet to acquire 55 percent stake in Swiss cardiac device firm Occlutech for 180.7 million euro equity value.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Alkem Laboratories Ltd on Friday reported a 1.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 653.03 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 on account of impact of new labour codes. The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 640.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, said it has signed a binding term sheet to acquire a majority stake in Swiss medical devices firm Occlutech Holding AG at a "total equity value" of 180.7 million euros.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 3,736.82 crore as against Rs 3,374.28 crore in the year-ago period, Alkem Laboratories Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 3,045.93 crore as compared to Rs 2,736.2 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said. In the third quarter, Alkem Laboratories said it had an exceptional item outgo of Rs 52.79 crore on account of the impact of the new labour codes.

"In Q3, we delivered a stable performance in a dynamic operating environment, supported by strong fundamentals in our domestic business and consistent execution across our international businesses," Alkem Laboratories CEO Vikas Gupta said. In the third quarter, India sales were Rs 2,495.9 crore, up 5.5 per cent, while international sales were at Rs 1,215.7 crore, a growth of 26.6 per cent, the company said.

Commenting on the acquisition of Occlutech, Alkem Laboratories Managing Director, Sandeep Singh said, "Occlutech is the third-largest player globally in the minimally invasive cardiac implants segment. With its significant presence in high-barrier markets, best in-class R&D and manufacturing, and robust quality systems, Occlutech provides a strong lever for Alkem MedTech to expand into cardiovascular along with orthopaedics." This acquisition holds strategic importance as the company works towards establishing a global footprint in medical devices, he added.

"Medtech is a natural extension for Alkem. In the company years, along with Enzene Biosciences, our Biotech arm, we expect Alkem MedTech to become a meaningful growth pillar for the company," Singh said. In a regulatory filing, Alkem said the proposed acquisition is up to 55 per cent of the total outstanding equity shares of Occlutech and the "total equity value is 180.7 million euros". The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 43 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 per share for financial year 2025-2026.

