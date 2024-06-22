NEET Exam Row: Complete Failure Of Centre, Says Baramati MP Supriya Sule (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

As the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) grappled with allegations of paper leaks, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Saturday termed it a "complete failure" of the government of India.

"It is a complete failure of the government of India because, with so much technology, I can't seem to understand why there are so many glitches every time there's a competitive exam. Students and parents work very hard to cross this big milestone of their lives. If they are going to get cheated like this, it's very unfortunate, and the government has failed us," Sule said.

Sule added that she will raise the issue in the forthcoming Parliament session.

"We are going to raise this issue in Parliament. The government is on the backfoot on many issues...," she further said.

The Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols and functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The 7-member committee, led by ISRO former chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months.

The NTA is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in this year's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exams and NET exam. This resulted in several protests across the country with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

"In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on Reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry said.

As per the ministry, the committee will look into reforming in mechanism of the examination process by analysing the end-to-end examination process and suggesting measures to improve the efficiency of the system and to forestall any possible breach.

The committee will also conduct a thorough review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)/Protocols of the NTA, and suggest measures to strengthen these procedures/protocols along with monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance at every level.

"The Committee shall submit its report to the Ministry within two months from the date of issue of this order. The Committee can co-opt any Subject Matter Expert to assist them," the ministry said.