NEET Controversy: ABVP Warns of Intense Agitation Across Country |

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), staged a protest on Monday in front of the main gate of Fergusson College in Pune, demanding that the central government investigate alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam results.

ABVP's Pune City Secretary Harshvardhan Harpude said, "The central government should take strict action against the guilty and announce the revised result of the NEET examination as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the ABVP has warned of more intense agitation across the country if their demands are not met soon.

The result of the medical entrance exam was announced on June 4, and since then, aspirants have alleged multiple issues, including irregularities in the test, demanding a fresh examination.

67 candidates shared the first rank in the exam, including eight from the same centre in Haryana. A record number of more than 24 lakh candidates had registered for the exam this year.

The issue has also taken a political turn, with several parties raising concerns about the authenticity of the national exam for medical courses.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres are some of the reasons behind students scoring higher marks.

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

The plea seeks directions for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the "malpractices and fraud involved" in the NEET examination held on May 5 and a stay on counselling until the investigations on the paper leak are completed.