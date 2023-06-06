NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Was Symbol Of Responsible Power

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | PTI

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar honoured the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during the 'Shivrajyabhishek' ceremony held as part of the 350th-anniversary celebration of the Maratha king's coronation. Pawar, addressing at Lal Mahal in Pune, emphasized that Shivaji Maharaj was a symbol of responsible power and held a special place in the hearts of the people.

Pawar acknowledged the historical significance of the day, both for Maharashtra and the entire nation. He highlighted that while many kings had ruled the country throughout history, Shivaji Maharaj was the one who still resided in the hearts of the common people, even after 350 years.

Sharad Pawar Hails Shivaji Maharaj's Responsible Use of Power

The NCP leader stressed that Shivaji Maharaj's rule, known as "Rayateche Rajya" or "Hindavi Swaraj," stood out as a rule by and for the people, unlike other monarchies that were primarily based on lineage.

Pawar commended Shivaji Maharaj for his responsible use of power and his unwavering dedication to serving the interests of the people. Despite attempts by certain sections to interpret his coronation differently, Pawar reminded the audience that it was a historic event that had been warmly welcomed by the common people.

Coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was officially coronated on June 6, 1674, according to the Gregorian calendar, at the Raigad fort, where he laid the foundation for "Hindavi Swaraj" or self-rule of Hindus. This year, as per the Hindu calendar, the anniversary of his coronation fell on June 2.

On that day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis participated in the celebrations at the Raigad fort. The commemoration events continue to remind the people of Shivaji Maharaj's remarkable legacy and his contribution to the region's history and culture.