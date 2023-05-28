Sharad Pawar slams Centre over multi-faith prayers at Parliament inauguration: 'Are we taking the country backwards?'

Sharad Pawar | File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Central government after watching the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the state-of-the-art structure after performing a havan and multi-faith prayers at the ceremony. The Sengol was also installed in the new Parliament as part of the event.

The NCP was among 20 opposition parties that boycotted the inauguration ceremony and Pawar said he was happy not to have attended it in the national capital.

"I saw the event in the morning. I am happy I didn't go there. I am worried after seeing whatever happened there.

"Are we taking the country backwards? Was this event for limited people only?" Pawar said.

'MPs not taken into confidence on new Parliament building'

He also stressed that MPs were not taken into confidence before the construction of the new Parliament.

Pawar said he was a Member of Parliament for several years and the existing building, a colonial-era structure, was in a good state.

"Now that the construction is done, we were not consulted on the inauguration of the (Parliament) building. As per norms, the President of India addresses the first session (of Parliament) every year.

"So, it is obvious that the President should inaugurate the new building. Since no one is being taken into confidence, senior opposition leaders felt that we should stay away and I agree with it," Pawar added.

Why Opposition parties boycotted the inauguration

The opposition parties argued that President Murmu should have inaugurated the new building as she is not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses the institution.