New Parliament Inauguration: Opposition parties criticise ceremony, say no democracy in country

As the New Parliament's inauguration is underway, several opposition parties and politicians have come forward to criticise the BJP Government's decision to go ahead with the inauguration of the new building despite several opposition parties boycotting the event. Speaking to ANI in Pune, NCP MP Supriya Sule said, "To open a new Parliament building without the Opposition makes it an incomplete event. It means there is no democracy in the country."

Assault on democracy

On Wednesday, 19 opposition parties including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced their intention to boycott Sunday's inauguration ceremony due to an 'authoritarian Prime Minister and his government.' The opposition views the sidelining of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, from the ceremony as a grave insult and a direct assault on democracy in India.

AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi joined the opposition in criticising PM Modi inaugurating the new Parliament by saying that, "It would have been better if Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new Parliament House. RJD has no stand, the old Parliament building did not even have clearance from Delhi Fire Service. Why are they (RJD) calling the Parliament a coffin? They could have said anything else, why do they need to bring this angle?"

In favour of the ruling government, the Union Tribal Affairs Minister, Arjun Munda, said that the opposition parties should stop indulging in politics and be a part of the inauguration as a symbol of democracy strengthening.

New Parliament inauguration on Sunday

On Sunday, the inauguration will take place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM opened today's ceremony with a religious pooja, accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Following the pooja, the Speaker Birla and the Prime Minister entered the new Lok Sabha, where PM Modi put the "Sengol" close to the Speaker's chair. Finally, the Prime Minister unveiled a plaque to commemorate the new Parliament building's formal opening.