Babus, mantris & buzz: Inaugural boycott controversy - will the opposition boycott Ram Mandir inauguration?

Inaugural boycott controversy - will the opposition boycott Ram Mandir inauguration?

About 19 parties decision to boycott the inaugural function of the new Parliament building has raised many questions. Experts ask will these opposition party members sit in the House during the session? and will these parties boycott the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled later this year?

Modi and Priyanka to visit Jabalpur simultaneously!

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going to launch Congress poll campaign from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on June 11. Incidentally, PM Narendra Modi has also chalked out a programme for Jabalpur to attend International Yog Day.

BUREAUCRACY

Kaun Banega ED? Will an IRS officer be ED?

It is widely believed that in the case of change, only an IRS officer will be the new ED. Two top names are in circulation for the prestigious post of ED. One is CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta, who is a 1986 batch IRS (IT) officer and the other is Praveer Kumar, a 1987 batch IRS (IT) officer.

22 IAS officers retiring in May

As many as 22 IAS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in May 2022. They are: Vijendra Singh Rawat of AGMUT cadre; P Basanth Kumar of AP; Jurie Deka Thakur and Bhupesh Hajong of Assam Meghalaya cadre; Hukum Singh Meena of Bihar; Anil Kumar Tuteja of Chhattisgarh; JM Pathania of Himachal Pradesh; Satish Chandra Choudhary of Jharkhand; Shivayogi C Kalasad of Karnataka; Dr PK Jayasree of Kerala; Arvind Singh, Nand Kumar Shekhar N Gaikwad, Arun B Unhale of Maharashtra; Susanta Kumar Barik, Bikash Chandra Mohapatra and Sadanand Nayak of Odisha; C Kamaraj, Dr M Mathivanan of Tamil Nadu cadre; T Vijaya Kumar of Telangana; Prabhanshu Kumar Srivastava of Uttar Pradesh and Dr A Subbiah of West Bengal.

15 IRS officers appointed Deputy Director of Enforcement in ED

Fifteen IRS (C&IT) and IRS (IT) officers have been appointed as Deputy Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement for a period of three years on deputation basis. The officers are: Adeeb Daulatkhan, Hari Mohan Dubey, Pemmaiah KD, Rachna Chhokar, Thorat Piyush Sharad-chandra, Abhiroop Aryan, J Sarveshwaran, M Thangsuansang Zou, Mohit Jangid, Sahil Arora, Sheeti Kantha Das, Tushar Srivastava, Varun Goyal, Naveen Rane and Tushar Narayan.

Two IPS officers appointed Deputy Director of Enforcement in ED

Two IPS officers: Sumeet Sharma and Shrey Vats have been appointed as Deputy Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement for a period of three years on deputation basis.

Mrs Ambika quits Indian Revenue Service

Mrs S Ambika, JCIT, Chennai, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax.

Promotion list of GM in SBI in last week

Interviews of eligible DGMs for promotion to GM grade in SBI are expected to be over by May 28. The selected list is expected to be out before month-end.

Ms Suman Sharma sworn in as Member, UPSC

Ms Suman Sharma has been sworn in as Member in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday.

Praveen Sood takes over as Director, CBI

Praveen Sood, an IPS officer of 1986 Batch (Karnataka Cadre), took over as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation. Before joining, he was serving as Director General of Police, Karnataka.

Meera Tshering appointed Member PLI, Postal Services Board

Ms Meera Tshering has been promoted to HAG+ of Indian Postal service (IPoS) and posted as Member (PLI), Postal Services Board and Chairman, PLI Investment Board. She is a 1988 batch IPoS officer.

Manju Pandey appointed Member Personnel, Postal Services Board

Ms Manju Pandey has been promoted to HAG+ of Indian Postal Service (IPoS) and posted as Member (Personnel), Postal Services Board. She is a 1989 batch IPoS officer.

CBDT enhances limit of Rs 25 lakh for leave cash exemption

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has enhanced a limit of Rs 25 lakh for leave cash exemption for the employees.

Half a dozen officers lodge complaints against Delhi govt

As per information, more than half a dozen senior IAS officers have reportedly lodged complaints against the AAP govt of Delhi. It is said that CS has also made complaint against APP Delhi ministers.

ITS officer given extension for two years

Navendra Singh will continue on the Ministry of Women and Child Development for two more years. The DoT has extended his deputation tenure till July 16, 2025. He is an ITS officer.

ITS officer takes VRS

YGSC Kishore Babu has taken VRS from the govt service. He is an ITS officer and posted as DDG, DoT hq. His VRS will be effective from May 26.

