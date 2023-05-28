New Parliament building inauguration: From Sengol installation to Sarv-dharma prayers, check key highlights from the historic event

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023
On Sunday, May 28, PM Modi along with dignitaries marked the historic event of inaugurating the new Parliament building in New Delhi. Ahead of the main ceremony at 12 noon, he involved in some pre-rituals there.
From the installation of Sengol in the Lok Sabha to Sarv-dharma prayers, FPJ brings to you the key highlights from today's big event. Swipe to take a look.
First on the schedule was a grand 'puja' followed by 'havan' which was graced by the presence of PM Modi and LS Speaker Om Birla along with priests carrying out the Vedic chants.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi then installed the 'Sengol' in an enclosure on the right side of the Speakers chair in the Lok Sabha chamber at the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
Adheenams handed over the Sengol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly a day before the inauguration ceremony.
The prime minister then bowed down to seek blessings from the Adheenams and paid his salutations them.
'Sarv-dharma' (Multi-faith) prayer ceremony was held at the new Parliament and attended by several top leaders including PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others. Spiritual gurus from various religions including Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Buddhism, etc. recited prayers to invoke auspicious and bless the premises.
PM Modi honours workers who built new Parliament building
18th pontiff of Vellakuruchi Adheenam from Tamil Nadu was present at the historic event on Sunday.
