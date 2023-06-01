Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar sets off speculations

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Varsha bunglow | ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the CM's official bunglow Varsha. The Chief Minister's office shared the picture of the meeting on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The meeting of the senior leaders set off speculations in the political circles as well as observers.

The meeting also generated curiosity given the acrimonious relation shared between Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray following the split of the party in 2022. Pawar led NCP is an ally of the Thackeray led UBT along with Congress and the three parties together form the Mahavikas Aghadi (VKS) in Maharashtra.

Interestingly, Sharad Pawar's nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar was in the news few days back after reports of his alleged closeness with the ruling BJP. However, Ajit Pawar rubbished the reports and high drama followed at an NCP convention where Sharad Pawar announced he would be stepping down as the NCP chief. However, Pawar had to step back from his decision following an uproar from NCP workers.

While such meetings often get termed as "courtesy meeting" to avoid any speculations, the suspense over NCP's stand in recent times spark interest and senior Pawar's actions continue to get scrutinized. With the BMC polls due and questions over MVA unity, the meeting between Pawar and Shidne is bound to ignite interest and elicit political response.