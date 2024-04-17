NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Faces Backlash Over 'Vote For Funds' Remark In Pune | File Photo

Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar who always remains in controversy over his crooked statements. He has again been targeted by opposition leaders for his statement in Indapur, Pune on Wednesday. Pawar while addressing traders community said, "I am ready to give whatever amount of fund to your region but you should vote our candidates. if you cast vote to my candidate, it would be good for me to release money to your constituency. otherwise, I will restrict my self while distributing fund."

Thereafter, Congress state President, Nana Patole sought election commission should take action against Pawar. "It is sheer violation of model code of conduct. Luring voters is an offence," Patole added.

Sanjay Raut said, "Ajit Pawar is a trader and he made statement accordingly. This country is being run by traders and his agents are also doing the same type of trading at local level."

Amol Kolhe, NCP SP party candidate from Shirur said, "Government fund is public money not of any individual. Few amount of fund may construct road but what about farmers MSP? People should be freed from the inflammation and jobs must be given to youths."

Eventually, Ajit Pawar himself clarified his statement he said, "Every political party assures of doing something in return of voting his candidate. I have done the same. My statement has been misinterpreted by opposition."