 Nashik's Unapproved Tree Cutting Results In ₹2.5 Crore Fines
Nashik's Unapproved Tree Cutting Results In ₹2.5 Crore Fines

This move aims to curb the unauthorised deforestation that has been witnessed amidst the city's ongoing development

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Nashik's Unapproved Tree Cutting Results In ₹2.5 Crore Fines | Freepik

In response to the rampant unauthorised felling of trees within the city, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) Garden Department has taken stringent measures, imposing fines totalling ₹2.5 crore. The unauthorised cutting of trees not only poses a threat to the environment but also affects citizens and developers. This move aims to curb the unauthorised deforestation that has been witnessed amidst the city's ongoing development.

As urban expansion progresses, the cityscape undergoes transformation, but this evolution comes at a significant cost to the green cover. Instances of individuals and developers engaging in tree felling without proper authorisation have prompted the Garden Department to take decisive action. The levied fines will be substantial, and failure to comply will result in further financial penalties for those responsible for the unauthorised tree removal.

To enforce this penalty, a rule has been established stipulating that non-payment of fines may lead to the cancellation of building permits and withholding of completion certificates. Additionally, discussions are reportedly ongoing with the Town Planning Department to explore the possibility of cancelling construction permits or refraining from issuing completion certificates in cases where trees are felled or pruned without proper authorisation during construction activities.

Division - Penalty Recovery

Nashik East - ₹66.46 lakhs

Nashik West - ₹42.21 lakhs

Nashik Road - ₹36.05 lakhs

New Nashik - ₹5.25 lakhs

Satpur - ₹43.55 lakhs

Panchvati - ₹26.65 lakhs

