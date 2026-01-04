Nashik's SMBT Hospital Receives National NABH Accreditation |

Nashik: The belief that high-quality healthcare is always expensive has been decisively challenged by SMBT Hospital. One of the largest charitable hospitals in North Maharashtra, SMBT has recently been awarded national-level accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). This prestigious recognition affirms the hospital’s commitment to patient safety, clinical quality, protection of patient rights, and transparent treatment protocols. SMBT Hospital has proven that world-class healthcare can indeed be delivered at affordable costs.



SMBT Hospital was established with the noble objective of ensuring that needy patients from rural and tribal regions of Maharashtra are not deprived of medical treatment due to financial constraints. While NABH-accredited corporate hospitals are often beyond the financial reach of common citizens, SMBT has ensured that the cost burden of adopting global standards is not passed on to patients. Through government schemes, charitable support, and institutional concessions, the hospital provides treatment at minimal cost—and in many cases, free of charge.

With the motto of affordable healthcare, SMBT Hospital has consistently worked to reduce the burden on government healthcare systems. As a result, it ranks third in Maharashtra among hospitals effectively implementing government health schemes. Situated on the Samruddhi Expressway, this massive 1,200-bed hospital, equipped with robust infrastructure and experienced specialists, has become a true lifeline for countless patients.





Patient-Centric System Established

Every process at SMBT Hospital—from patient admission to discharge—has been made transparent, even for patients from remote rural areas. The hospital follows a work culture centered on patient dignity and safety. Through clinical audits and continuous training, efforts are being made to elevate treatment quality to levels even higher than those of private corporate hospitals. — Dr. Meenal Mohgaonkar, Dean, SMBT Hospital.