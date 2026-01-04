 Nashik's SMBT Hospital Receives National NABH Accreditation
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik's SMBT Hospital Receives National NABH Accreditation

Nashik's SMBT Hospital Receives National NABH Accreditation

The belief that high-quality healthcare is always expensive has been decisively challenged by SMBT Hospital. One of the largest charitable hospitals in North Maharashtra, SMBT has recently been awarded national-level accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH).

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Nashik's SMBT Hospital Receives National NABH Accreditation |

Nashik: The belief that high-quality healthcare is always expensive has been decisively challenged by SMBT Hospital. One of the largest charitable hospitals in North Maharashtra, SMBT has recently been awarded national-level accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). This prestigious recognition affirms the hospital’s commitment to patient safety, clinical quality, protection of patient rights, and transparent treatment protocols. SMBT Hospital has proven that world-class healthcare can indeed be delivered at affordable costs.


SMBT Hospital was established with the noble objective of ensuring that needy patients from rural and tribal regions of Maharashtra are not deprived of medical treatment due to financial constraints. While NABH-accredited corporate hospitals are often beyond the financial reach of common citizens, SMBT has ensured that the cost burden of adopting global standards is not passed on to patients. Through government schemes, charitable support, and institutional concessions, the hospital provides treatment at minimal cost—and in many cases, free of charge.

With the motto of affordable healthcare, SMBT Hospital has consistently worked to reduce the burden on government healthcare systems. As a result, it ranks third in Maharashtra among hospitals effectively implementing government health schemes. Situated on the Samruddhi Expressway, this massive 1,200-bed hospital, equipped with robust infrastructure and experienced specialists, has become a true lifeline for countless patients.

Read Also
'Agriculture Will Be Priority Under Viksit Bharat': Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan At Nashik...
article-image


Patient-Centric System Established
Every process at SMBT Hospital—from patient admission to discharge—has been made transparent, even for patients from remote rural areas. The hospital follows a work culture centered on patient dignity and safety. Through clinical audits and continuous training, efforts are being made to elevate treatment quality to levels even higher than those of private corporate hospitals. — Dr. Meenal Mohgaonkar, Dean, SMBT Hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Upcoming SME IPO: Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Files DRHP With BSE SME, Plans Fund Raise For Expansion & New Snow Parks
Upcoming SME IPO: Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Files DRHP With BSE SME, Plans Fund Raise For Expansion & New Snow Parks
'Embarrassment Upon Ourselves': Shashi Tharoor Reacts After Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
'Embarrassment Upon Ourselves': Shashi Tharoor Reacts After Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Mumbai News: Save Aarey Activists Hold 175th Consecutive Sunday Protest
Mumbai News: Save Aarey Activists Hold 175th Consecutive Sunday Protest
The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon Civic Polls: 12 Candidates Elected Unopposed, 321 In Fray For 63 Seats

Jalgaon Civic Polls: 12 Candidates Elected Unopposed, 321 In Fray For 63 Seats

VIDEO: Satara's Pali Turns Golden As Devotees Celebrate Divine Khandoba-Mhalsa Wedding

VIDEO: Satara's Pali Turns Golden As Devotees Celebrate Divine Khandoba-Mhalsa Wedding

Nashik: Cleanliness Drive Begins At Trimbakeshwar For Kumbh Mela Preparations

Nashik: Cleanliness Drive Begins At Trimbakeshwar For Kumbh Mela Preparations

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Gets AED Facility To Handle Cardiac Emergencies During Kumbh Mela

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Gets AED Facility To Handle Cardiac Emergencies During Kumbh Mela

Nashik's SMBT Hospital Receives National NABH Accreditation

Nashik's SMBT Hospital Receives National NABH Accreditation