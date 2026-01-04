'Agriculture Will Be Priority Under Viksit Bharat': Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan At Nashik Kisan Samvad |

Nashik : Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various initiatives are being implemented to empower ordinary farmers across the country. In line with this, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Government of India, along with allied departments such as irrigation and animal husbandry, and the Agricultural Science Centres across the nation, are working with full commitment. Priority will be given to agriculture-supportive activities under the Viksit Bharat – Gram Yojana, said Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



He was speaking at the Kisan Samvad Programme organised this afternoon by the Agricultural Science Centre of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University.

Present on the dais were Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sanjeev Sonawane, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jogendrasingh Bisen, Assistant Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, Dr Rajshri Roy Burman, Director of the Agricultural Technology Research Institute and ICAR, New Delhi, Dr S. K. Roy, Registrar of the University Dr. Govind Katlakute, Director of Extension and Training, Department of Agriculture, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Rafik Nayakawadi, ICAR Scientist Dr. Shakir Ali Sayyed, and Senior Scientist and Head of the Agricultural Science Centre, Dr. Nitin Thoke.

Speaking further, Union Minister Chouhan said that he sees God in every farmer, and that serving farmers is equivalent to serving God. No matter how much science progresses, no machine, AI, or robot can produce what a farmer creates through hard work. Assistance will be provided for setting up processing units for agricultural produce.

The Central Government is implementing several schemes and initiatives for the welfare of farmers; however, unfortunately, some farmers do not receive complete information about these schemes, while others face certain limitations in accessing them. He assured that discussions would be held with the State Government regarding processing units and other farmer-related issues.



Considering the country’s erratic climate and small landholdings, he appealed to farmers to adopt Integrated Farming, which means not restricting agriculture to a single crop but combining crop cultivation with allied activities such as animal husbandry, poultry farming, fisheries, beekeeping, and cultivation of fruits, flowers, and vegetables.

On the occasion, Union Minister Chouhan also released “Yash Micro-Nutrients Grade–2”, a micronutrient product developed by the Agricultural Science Centre of the Open University.