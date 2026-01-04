Nashik's Prathamesh Aher Selected For State-Level Republic Day Parade In Mumbai |

Nashik – Prathamesh Yashwant Aher, a National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteer from K.T.H.M. College of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVPS), has been selected for the state-level Republic Day parade. Only four volunteers have been selected from the entire state, and Prathamesh Aher is one of them. The other selected volunteers are Bhushan Rajbhoj from Mumbai, Ayush Jha from Palghar, and Sakshi Patil from Kolhapur.

Prathamesh was selected in the divisional-level selection trials held in Nagpur two months ago. Now, he has been selected for the NSS volunteer parade to be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai. For this, a ten-day training program will be conducted from January 17th at the sports complex in Mumbai University, Kalina.

Prathamesh Aher is a 12th-grade commerce student at K.T.H.M. Junior College and an NSS volunteer. He was felicitated at the MVPS institution's head office by General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, Director, Ramesh Pingale, Education Officers Dr. N. K. Jadhav, Dr B. S. Dhoke, Dr K. S. Shinde, and Principal Dr Kalpana Ahire.

He received guidance from NSS Program Officer Prof. Satish Gaikwad, Head of Commerce Department Prof. Dilip Gawale, Head of Science Department Kiran Redgaonkar, Assistant Program Officers Prof. Kailas Kalamkar, Prof. Asmita Kare, Prof. Chhaya Potre, Prof. Chhaya Kushare, Prof. A. K. Savkar, and Prof. G. P. Gajare.

This achievement is a feather in the cap for K.T.H.M. College and the MVPS institution. Prathamesh's success has brought enthusiasm to the NSS field in Nashik.