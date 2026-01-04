Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Gets AED Facility To Handle Cardiac Emergencies During Kumbh Mela |

Nashik: Vision’s Unique Healthcare Foundation has commissioned an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) facility at the Trimbakeshwar temple premises. The facility was inaugurated by Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority. The AED system has been sponsored by Arez Software Solutions.



The temple परिसर was selected to ensure the immediate availability of an AED in case of sudden cardiac arrest incidents. Speaking on the occasion, Vision’s Unique Healthcare Foundation Directors and cardiologists Dr. Vikrant Vision and Dr. Srushti Vision emphasized the importance of AED availability, especially in view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela.



They stated that sudden cardiac arrest can occur anywhere—even at places of worship—and timely defibrillation within the first few minutes can save lives. Hence, installing AEDs at public places with large footfall is crucial.

The Foundation is working towards installing 100 AEDs across Nashik city. It has also conducted free CPR training for thousands of citizens across schools, colleges, workplaces, residential societies, and various public institutions.



Dr. Vinod Vision also informed that, in collaboration with the ‘Kumbhathon Innovation Foundation’ under the Kumbh Mela Authority, an innovative project has been initiated. Under this initiative, during the Kumbh Mela, AEDs and emergency medical assistance will be delivered swiftly using drones in emergency situations.