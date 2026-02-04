 Nashik’s Igatpuri: Lakhs Worth Of Gold, Silver And Cash Stolen In House Burglary
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Nashik’s Igatpuri: Lakhs Worth Of Gold, Silver And Cash Stolen In House Burglary | Sourced

Igatpuri: A major burglary has come to light in the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar area of Igatpuri city. Unidentified thieves broke into a house, stealing gold, silver utensils, and cash worth lakhs of rupees. A case has been registered at the Igatpuri police station, and an investigation has begun.

According to the complaint filed by former corporator Seema Pralhad Jadhav, the theft occurred between 6 PM on January 22, 2026, and 11 PM on February 2, 2026. Seema Jadhav was out of town attending her uncle's wedding ceremony. During this period, the thieves broke open the iron cupboard in the house and stole the valuables kept inside.

This incident has created an atmosphere of fear among the residents of the area, and the police have appealed to citizens to take precautions to prevent burglaries. The police have advised people to check locks, grills, and security systems before leaving their homes and to immediately inform the police if they spot any suspicious individuals.

The police have also sought the help of local residents to expedite the investigation, and it is expected that the culprits will be arrested soon.

