Nashik Zilla Parishad Hosts Widow-Divorcee Meet Under Navchetna Campaign |

Nashik– With the noble intention of providing a chance for single women and men in the society to remarry with dignity, a free, inter-caste, state-level widow-divorcee meet was organized on January 3 at Shri Krishna Garden and Marriage Hall, Vilholi under the Navchetna campaign of Nashik Zilla Parishad.

Addressing the gathering, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar said that even today many single women are living in social neglect, fear and insecurity. The real purpose of the Navchetna campaign is to give such women the confidence that 'you are not alone, society is behind you'. “Society needs to give a sense of respect, security and confidence to single women and men,” he said.

He also mentioned that this gathering is being organized on the occasion of Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary and is paying tribute to her work.

Pratibha Sangamnere, Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency, said in her introduction that the Navchetna campaign has been started with the concept of Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, and the aim is to treat single women with respect in the society. This introductory gathering is an important part of the campaign for women who are interested in remarriage.

A large number of single women and men from different parts of the state participated. The main objective of this initiative was to create a positive attitude towards remarriage in the society and to bring about social rehabilitation.

Special contribution of this organisation

Sau Ektya Mahila Samiti State Representative and Jagdamba Foundation Secretary Ashok Kute read out the biodata of all the brides and grooms. The program was coordinated by Trilok Bhamre.

Supervisors, activists and assistants of Nashik Rural Project worked hard for the successful organization of this gathering. Especially Dnyaneshwar Kavade, Deepali Chavan and Nalini Sonawane made valuable contributions in planning, coordination and implementation.

This initiative under the Navchetna campaign has been a great opportunity for single women to live with dignity. This gathering has been successful in creating a positive attitude towards remarriage in society.