 Nashik: Youth Detained For Facebook Threat To BJP MLA
A case under the Information Technology Act was registered at the cyber police station, and the youth who allegedly threatened the MLA has been detained, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Man Held For Posting Morphed Pic Of Swami Samarth Maharaj With PM Modi's Face On Facebook | File pic

A youth was detained on Thursday for allegedly issuing a threat to Nashik Central BJP MLA Devyani Pharande in connection with an incident that took place on April 3, a police official said.

On April 3, a resident of Jai Bhavani Road area had uploaded an allegedly objectionable post, following which a mob had agitated in front of Upnagar police station and Dwarka Chowk seeking his arrest. The mob also pelted stones at vehicles on the Pune-Nashik highway, the official said.

Heatwave: 6 Classic Memes With Funny Caption To Share On Social Media This Sweaty Season
"The man was arrested by Upnagar police. A couple of days ago, Pharande had addressed a press conference seeking further action from the police," the official said.

"In response to the press conference's clip on Facebook, a person issued a threat to the MLA claiming she was escalating the issue. We have increased her security and have posted a constable to accompany her," the police official informed.

