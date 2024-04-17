Heatwave: 6 Classic Memes With Funny Caption To Share On Social Media This Sweaty Season

By: Swarna Srikanth | April 17, 2024
India is experiencing a heatwave this April, making people sweat too much and wanting them to not step outdoors. On these lines, here are some memes you can share online to join the buzz around the sunny season.
Does excess 'Dhoop' (sunlight) remind you of the fictional character Jaadu? You can't forget the funny meme around Jaadu when we refer to the heatwave.
As you share this on social media, you may caption it to read, "Aur kitna chaiye dhoop?"
One of the classic memes that you can share during the heatwave is this one from the Bollywood film 'Hera Pheri.'
Repeating the movie dialogue, you may say, "Utha le re baba, mereko nahi re, suraj ko utha le."
Screenshot and share this meme with the caption "Why does the Sun say: Mujhe ghar jaana hai?"
You may also use it to describe your state when you are on the streets during scorching heat.
Not into Bollywood? Here's one popular meme that features Jordan Peele sweating which you may use around the heatwave.
"This is just me," is a simple caption you can post with this meme representing your sweaty summer look.
Not a summer person, but know of a close friend who enjoys the hot season? This meme from the web series Wednesday is something you must go ahead with.
Another way of using his meme-like shot would be to zoom into Wednesday Adam's look which probably signifies your exhausted and unhappy state due to the heatwave.
In case you vibe more with TV serials, Daya Ben's epic reaction from the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a perfect meme that you can share this summer season.
Do you even need a caption for this? We believe that the expression stands alone to convey how you are just done with the heat.