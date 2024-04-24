Nashik: Woman Dies Of Swine Flu In Malegaon, Second Death In A Week

Maharashtra: Swine Flu Raises Head In Nashik, 1 Dead In Sinnar | Representative Image

Nashik city has reported three cases of swine flu in the last 10 days, the health department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) said on Tuesday. The 63-year-old woman from Malegoan was suffering from high temperature since September 4 and was admitted to hospital at a private hospital in Nashik city on April 4 and tested positive for the swine flu. She died the next day, on April 5. The woman had co-morbidities, including diabetes, mentioned the officials.

This tragic event follows the recent loss of another woman in Sinnar taluka due to complications arising from the flu. In response, the Municipal Health Department has issued a plea to residents, advising them to stay alert while refraining from any unnecessary panic.

Both female patients from Sinnar and Malegaon breathed their last at a private hospital in the city, with tests confirming the presence of the H1N1 virus. The municipal health department is on high alert and is actively screening for suspected swine flu cases. Individuals displaying symptoms like cold, cough, and fever are urged to seek immediate medical attention.

To stem the spread of swine flu, the municipal health department has mandated weekly reporting on swine flu cases from all city hospitals. Dr. Tanaji Chavan, Chief Medical Officer of the Municipal Corporation, underscores the need for swift action and advises patients to approach hospitals promptly without giving in to panic if they experience any symptoms.

“A woman from Malegaon has died of swine flu after a woman from Datli in Sinnar taluka. Both the Patients were from outside the city and we were admitted to a private hospital. Patients should contact the hospital without panic if they experience any symptoms,” said the Chief Medical Officer of Municipal Corporation, Dr Tanaji Chavan.