Nashik: Wildlife Census Reveals Rich Biodiversity in Kalsubai-Harishchandragad Sanctuary

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, a comprehensive wildlife census was conducted in the Kalsubai-Harishchandragad sanctuary by the Nashik forest department. The census recorded a total of 1,251 animals and 1,204 birds, highlighting the diverse and rich biodiversity of the region. Notably, the habitat of the state animal, Shekaru or Indian Giant Squirrel was also emphasised.

The census was carried out by a dedicated team including Assistant Conservator of Forests Dattatray Padwale, Range Forest Officer Amol Ade, and Sub-conservator of Wildlife Division Gajendra Ahire. The Nahani water area in Bhandardara was identified as having the highest concentration of wildlife, followed by Ratanwadi, Udadawane, Ghatghar, Shinganwadi, and Sandan Valley.

"The actual number of wildlife is way more than the registered. The recent rains have replenished water bodies in deep forest area, allowing wildlife to spread across the sanctuary." stated Dattatray Padwale, In-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests, Kalsubai-Harishchandragad.

"This census not only underscores the sanctuary's rich biodiversity but also highlights the importance of continued conservation efforts to protect and sustain the wildlife and their habitats in the region," he added.

The Bhandardara region, particularly around Nahani Water, boasts the highest concentration of wildlife. Other notable areas with significant wildlife presence include Ratanwadi, Udadawane, Ghatghar, Shinganwadi, and Sandan Valley. Bird enthusiasts can find hotspots in Peja Mali and Hival Valley, alongside Ratanwadi, which are known for their diverse avian populations.