Nashik: Wife and Family Allegedly Defraud Husband of ₹1 Crore |

In a shocking incident, a wife, with the help of her family, allegedly defrauded her husband of ₹1 crore by selling company materials and a car. This incident occurred in the Satpur MIDC area.

According to the police, Sachin Bidkar (48, resident of Kalyan, District Thane) established a company in Satpur MIDC in 2014. It was agreed that 80 percent of the profit would go to him, and 20 percent to his wife. Due to his frequent work trips, including to Dubai, Bidkar entrusted his wife with the business operations. During this time, his in-laws also got involved in the company.

Further investigation is on

Between May 23, 2014, and June 8, 2022, Ashwini Sachin Bidkar, Rekha Suresh Munjwalkar, Vivek Suresh Munjwalkar, and Roshan Suresh Munjwalkar (all residents of Bodhle Nagar, Nashik) allegedly sold the company materials and a car without giving the profit to the company. They also failed to provide any financial accounts to Bidkar during these eight years. Realising he had been defrauded after an investigation, Bidkar filed a case of fraud against the four at Satpur Police Station.

Further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Gangurde. It has been revealed that Ashwini Bidkar and Vivek Munjwalkar had previously been booked for fraud at Gangapur Police Station. All four accused are currently absconding, and the police are actively searching for them.