Pune News: TAIT-Qualified Candidates Protest At PMC Commissioner's Office Over Appointment Delay |

Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) qualified candidates have been recommended to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) through the Pavitra Portal. The recruitment was done for schools of different mediums. Document verification of these candidates has also been done on March 5, 6, 7, and 11 this year. However, the civic body has not yet made a list of 441 candidates, notifying them if they are qualified or unqualified to take the position as a teacher in PMC-run schools. The candidates staged a protest at the PMC commissioner’s office on Monday demanding a scheduled date for joining.

They wrote a letter, mentioning, “We bring to your notice the concerning issue of 441 teaching positions that remain undeclared for over two months. Despite assurances, no official notification has been released regarding their status, causing distress among the candidates and their families. Moreover, over 100 Certifying Officers are yet to receive instructions promised prior to the implementation of the code of conduct for elections. The upcoming Pune Lok Sabha Elections scheduled for May 13, 2024, have further exacerbated the situation, with no communication from the PMC.”

Despite excelling in TAIT 2022, the 441 candidates aspiring to serve in PMC schools are left in limbo due to the inaction. The candidates demanded that a counselling programme should be conducted, and appointment orders be issued to the selected candidates by May 31, failing which all candidates will resort to indefinite hunger strikes. They were told that the list of selected candidates will be shared once the voting is done. The voting process for the Pune Lok Sabha Elections was on May 13 which now has been completed. Therefore, candidates demand action from PMC. But the municipal corporation has not done anything.

Candidate Hanumant Randhive demanded that the PMC should consider their financial situation and take an immediate decision. "We implore immediate action to resolve this issue and request your intervention in ensuring that all selected teachers receive their appointment orders promptly," he said.

PMC Additional Commissioner Ravindra Binwade said, “The official notification regarding the counselling of the newly appointed teachers will be given after the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections is uplifted. The state government's education department had sent a proposal to the Election Commission of India seeking special permission for recruitment. The Election Commission has given a positive reply and has asked to proceed with the recruitment process after the elections.”

The delay in issuing appointment orders by the PMC has inflicted hardship upon numerous candidates, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Many deserving candidates, including those from the business community, are experiencing financial strain due to the delay in salary disbursement post-selection.

What are their demands?

- Publication of the list of eligible candidates.

- Provision of necessary resources for candidates to fulfil their duties.

- Conducting counselling sessions for timely appointments.

- Ensuring settlement time for non-salaried teaching staff in Pune.

- Providing instructions for police verification and medical examination before joining post-summer vacation.