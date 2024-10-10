Nashik Weather Alert: Heavy Rains Forecast Amid Temperature Fluctuations | Representational Image

Following the recent return of monsoon rains at the end of September, Nashik is set to experience fluctuating weather conditions over the coming days. The Regional Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall across Nashik city and district up to October 13. Along with this, temperatures are expected to rise again starting October 14.

For the past three days, Nashik has been experiencing a wave of intense heat, leaving residents uncomfortable amid rising temperatures and high humidity. Following late September rains, the maximum temperature increased alongside humidity, with wind speeds of 4 to 5 km/h. This led to dust and discomfort across the city. However, on the afternoon of October 9, clouds brought relief, as light to moderate rains and hail fell across various areas, cooling temperatures temporarily.

Monsoon withdrawal and upcoming weather forecast

The monsoon began its retreat from the country on September 23 but stalled until October 5. Since then, the monsoon's withdrawal from Maharashtra has resumed, resulting in easterly winds becoming active across the state and raising both humidity and temperatures. On October 9, humidity in Nashik reached 83% in the morning and 98% at night, with temperatures recorded at a maximum of 29.8°C and a minimum of 22.4°C.

Predicted weather conditions for Nashik

October 11: Heavy rain with winds of 30-40 km/h expected in some areas.

October 12: Light to moderate rain likely.

October 13: Potential heavy rain.

October 14 onwards: Predicted rise in temperature as the monsoon makes a full retreat.