Nashik: Water Supply Woes Plague Panchavati And Surrounding Areas In City |

Residents of Panchavati, Takalenagar, Krishnanagar, Ganeshwadi, Sahjeevannagar, Datenagar, along with Borgad, Kishore Suryavanshi Marg, and Pushpaknagar areas in Mhasrul are grappling with severe water supply issues, with water running at alarmingly low pressure.

Complaints have flooded in from residents who have experienced the frustration of receiving water in mere drops, only for the supply to abruptly stop once the electric motor in the area is activated.

In many instances, residents have reported that despite the Municipal Corporation's previous efforts to confiscate electric motors, the practice continues unabated, exacerbating the water supply crisis.

Concerns loom over

Consequently, those reliant on electric motors for water extraction are forced to endure lengthy waits of fifteen to twenty minutes to fill a single bucket from their household taps. With the rainy season still months away, concerns loom over the potential exacerbation of the situation in the upcoming months of May and June.

As Nashik braces for an impending water shortage with the Gangur dam nearing depletion, conservation efforts are imperative. However, reports of wanton water wastage continue to surface, prompting calls for decisive action from the Water Supply Department of the Municipal Corporation. Residents emphasise the importance of stringent measures to curb water wastage and advocate for punitive action against offenders.

Additionally, there are appeals to halt water supply to areas where taps are left running unattended, further exacerbating the strain on already limited water resources.