Nashik: MCC Cell Issues Telephone Numbers For Election-Related Complaints

As the Lok Sabha General Election 2024 approaches, the District Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma have announced the availability of two operational telephone numbers dedicated to handling election-related complaints at the Nashik Collectorate. Citizens can now reach out to the Model Code of Conduct Cell at the Nashik Collectorate by dialling the following numbers: 0253-2995671 and 0253-2995673.

In addition to these contact numbers, the district administration has also introduced a toll-free helpline number- 1950. It serves as a comprehensive resource for citizens seeking information regarding various election-related matters. Individuals can utilise this helpline to inquire about polling dates and timings, verify their voter registration status, locate their polling station, understand the online voter registration process, and obtain details about alternative identity cards recognised by the Election Commission for voting purposes.

Moreover, citizens can register complaints concerning election-related issues by dialling the toll-free number provided. Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma has assured that this helpline will remain operational round-the-clock, ensuring prompt assistance and support to voters throughout the election period.