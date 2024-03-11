Nashik: Water Crisis Looms Over Manmad As Vagdardi Dam Hits Bottom

Nashik: Manmad faces an imminent water crisis as the Vagdardi Dam, its primary water source, has reached critically low levels. Depleted to its dead stock, the dam leaves residents grappling with severe water scarcity, intensified by uncertainties surrounding water releases from the Palkhed Dam.

Unlike previous years, heavy rains failed to replenish the Vagdardi Dam, rendering it incapable of meeting the city's water demands. Consequently, Manmad residents must rely on sporadic water supply from the Palkhed Dam. However, the timing of the second water release from Palkhed Dam remains uncertain, further aggravating the water shortage.

As the region contends with declining groundwater levels leading to wells drying up, the impending water struggle looms large over Manmad this summer. With access to sufficient water becoming increasingly challenging, residents brace themselves for the harsh realities of impending water scarcity in the coming months.