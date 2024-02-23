Nashik Region To Face Water Crisis After Discharge To Jaykwadi From Darna Reservoir Group |

The Igatpuri taluka, known for its abundant rainfall and reservoirs, is facing a severe water crisis due to dwindling water levels in its seven major reservoirs.

Despite being filled to capacity in October 2023, these reservoirs have witnessed a significant depletion of reserved water in just three months. Consequently, with only 43% water remaining in the Darna reservoir and 32% in the Bhavli reservoir, concerns have escalated regarding water availability for both irrigation and daily needs in the Igatpuri taluka.

The tehsil provides life source to Marathwada region, Thane district, Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Nashik and other parts. The situation has been exacerbated by the diversion of water from the Bhavli reservoir to Shahapur, further diminishing the water supply for Igatpuri taluka. The question now arises about the allocation of water to Shahapur and the necessary measures to sustain water availability in Igatpuri taluka.

In 2022, widespread and beneficial rainfall across the state had led to the filling of most reservoirs, including the Jayakwadi reservoir in Marathwada. Consequently, there was no need for water diversion from the Igatpuri taluka's reservoirs. However, the reduced rainfall in 2023 resulted in a shortfall, especially in Marathwada, leading to the diversion of water from the Jayakwadi reservoir, thus impacting the water supply in Igatpuri taluka.