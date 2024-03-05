Nashik: Water Scarcity Concerns Grow As Dam Water Levels Drop

Representational Image

The deteriorating water situation is not only impacting residents, but it also poses challenges in meeting the water needs of animals as small and large reservoirs are on the brink of drying up. The district's 24 projects currently hold only 39 percent of their water storage capacity, a significant drop from the 60 percent recorded at the same time last year. This alarming decline signals an impending water crisis.

The situation raises concerns about an imminent water crisis in the coming months, emphasizing the need for effective water management and conservation measures.

Nashik: With increasing tanker deployments and a visible decline in dam water levels, water scarcity looms large in Nashik district. Dams in the district have only 39 percent water storage remaining, raising concerns about the availability of drinking water for citizens and animals alike in the summer.

Read Also Nashik: Employees Celebrate Third Instalment Of 7th Pay Commission

The deteriorating water situation is not only impacting residents, but it also poses challenges in meeting the water needs of animals as small and large reservoirs are on the brink of drying up. The district's 24 projects currently hold only 39 percent of their water storage capacity, a significant drop from the 60 percent recorded at the same time last year. This alarming decline signals an impending water crisis.

The situation raises concerns about an imminent water crisis in the coming months, emphasizing the need for effective water management and conservation measures.

A detailed look at the current water levels in Nashik district dams reveals that Gangapur Dam, a crucial water source for Nashik, holds 57.30 percent of its capacity. However, this is notably lower than the 68.77 percent recorded last year. Other dams in the district also exhibit declining water levels: Kashyapi Dam (84 percent), Gautami Godavari (47 percent), Alandi (44 percent), Palkhed (15 percent), Karanjvan (46 percent), Ozarkhed (43 percent), Darna (41 percent), Bhavli (24 percent), Valdevi (64 percent), Nandur Madhyameshwar (96 percent), Chankapur (43 percent), Haranbari (41 percent), Girna (33 percent), Manikpunj (21 percent).