Nashik: Electricity Theft By Tampering Meter, Cases Registered

Nashik: The Indiranagar police station has registered two cases against individuals involved in stealing electricity by tampering with electricity meters. The complaints were filed by Haresh Bhawar, Additional Executive Engineer of Bharari Squad in Thane.

In the Sachida Nagar area of Wadala Shivar, Santosh and Dinesh Yadav are accused of committing fraud by stealing electricity from November 20, 2021, to February 13, 2024. Another case involves Sachin Khairnar, a consumer and electricity user in Rane Nagar, Pathardi Shivara, who has allegedly engaged in electricity theft. The Nashik Road Police Station has registered a case against four individuals in connection with these incidents. The suspects face charges of electricity theft and defrauding the Mahavitaran Company.