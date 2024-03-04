Nashik: Municipal Corporation Faces Setback In 90-Meter Fire Ladder Procurement Process

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | File Image

Nashik: The procurement process for a 90-meter high ladder initiated by the Municipal Corporation's fire department has faced a setback due to delays in supply. The process started two years ago, with the aim of enhancing firefighting capabilities in the city. However, owing to the delay, a new tender process is now underway. Unfortunately, only one company, named Brando from Finland, has participated in this ₹38 crore tender, raising concerns of monopolization. With the fate of the tender hanging in the balance, the Municipal Corporation has extended the tender period by seven days in hopes of attracting more participants.

Currently, the Municipal Fire Department fleet relies on an outdated 36-meter ladder, which is fifteen years old. The need for a 90-meter high ladder became apparent with the implementation of Integrated Development Control Rules by the state government in 2019, allowing for the construction of buildings above 70 meters in the city. There is a growing trend of citizens from cities like Mumbai and Pune investing in properties in Nashik, leading to the emergence of large-scale projects in the city center. Consequently, there is a demand for skyscrapers, necessitating the availability of hydraulic ladders for firefighting purposes.

In 2021, the fire department initiated the procurement process for the 90-meter high ladder, entrusting the task to the company called Vesa Lift Oye from Finland. However, due to the company's bankruptcy, the ladder could not be supplied within the stipulated timeframe. As a result, the Municipal Corporation has restarted the procurement process, but with an increased cost of ₹38 crore. Despite efforts to attract multiple bidders, only one company has participated, falling short of the requirement for at least three participants.

The Tender Committee has opted to extend the tender period by seven days to encourage more participation and avoid the need for further tendering. However, if additional responses are not received, the Corporation will be compelled to execute the tender with the existing bidder, raising concerns about the lack of competition in the procurement process.