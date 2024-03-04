 Nashik: Employees Celebrate Third Instalment Of 7th Pay Commission
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Employees Celebrate Third Instalment Of 7th Pay Commission

Nashik: Employees Celebrate Third Instalment Of 7th Pay Commission

Following extensive deliberations with municipal employees, labor forces, and commissioners, it was decided to distribute the second instalment of the seventh pay commission in September last year, with an agreement to deliver the third instalment in January. Staying true to his commitment, the Commissioner ensured the prompt transfer of funds for the third instalment.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
article-image

Nashik: Last month, Municipal Corporation employees and retirees were elated as they received the third instalment of the 7th Pay Commission along with their salaries. This development has sparked a wave of joy among officers and employees alike.

Following extensive deliberations with municipal employees, labor forces, and commissioners, it was decided to distribute the second instalment of the seventh pay commission in September last year, with an agreement to deliver the third instalment in January. Staying true to his commitment, the Commissioner ensured the prompt transfer of funds for the third instalment into the bank accounts of all concerned. Sudhakar Badgujar, President of the Municipal Employees Workers' Sena, extended his appreciation to Commissioner Dr. Ashok Karanjkar by felicitating him for ensuring the timely disbursement of the third instalment.

Read Also
Nashik: Municipal Corporation Faces Setback In 90-Meter Fire Ladder Procurement Process
article-image

Expressing their gratitude, employees and retirees extended their heartfelt thanks to the Commissioner for his efforts in this matter. Sudhakar Badgujar, accompanied by other office bearers, met the Commissioner to convey their appreciation and extend congratulations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Likely To Lay Foundation Stone For Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad To Nigdi Stretch On March 6

PM Modi Likely To Lay Foundation Stone For Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad To Nigdi Stretch On March 6

Nashik: Employees Celebrate Third Instalment Of 7th Pay Commission

Nashik: Employees Celebrate Third Instalment Of 7th Pay Commission

Nashik: 'Panchavati- Ayodhya Astha Express' To Depart On March 6 For Senior Citizens

Nashik: 'Panchavati- Ayodhya Astha Express' To Depart On March 6 For Senior Citizens

Pune: Wounded Kite Takes Flight After Two Months Of Care In Warje - Check Photos

Pune: Wounded Kite Takes Flight After Two Months Of Care In Warje - Check Photos

Nashik: Municipal Corporation Faces Setback In 90-Meter Fire Ladder Procurement Process

Nashik: Municipal Corporation Faces Setback In 90-Meter Fire Ladder Procurement Process