Nashik: Employees Celebrate Third Instalment Of 7th Pay Commission

Nashik: Last month, Municipal Corporation employees and retirees were elated as they received the third instalment of the 7th Pay Commission along with their salaries. This development has sparked a wave of joy among officers and employees alike.

Following extensive deliberations with municipal employees, labor forces, and commissioners, it was decided to distribute the second instalment of the seventh pay commission in September last year, with an agreement to deliver the third instalment in January. Staying true to his commitment, the Commissioner ensured the prompt transfer of funds for the third instalment into the bank accounts of all concerned. Sudhakar Badgujar, President of the Municipal Employees Workers' Sena, extended his appreciation to Commissioner Dr. Ashok Karanjkar by felicitating him for ensuring the timely disbursement of the third instalment.

Expressing their gratitude, employees and retirees extended their heartfelt thanks to the Commissioner for his efforts in this matter. Sudhakar Badgujar, accompanied by other office bearers, met the Commissioner to convey their appreciation and extend congratulations.