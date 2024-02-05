Nashik: Water Crisis Looms In District As Dam Levels Drop | Representational Image

As scorching heat tightens its grip on the region, Nashik district is facing a severe water crisis exacerbated by diminishing reserves in dams. The below-average rainfall this year has caused a significant drop in water levels across wells, rivers, and, most critically, dams.

Recent reports paint a grim picture, indicating that dams in Nashik district are at alarmingly low levels, with only 52 per cent of water storage remaining. With a total of 24 projects in the district, the insufficient rainfall has worsened the situation, leading to water scarcity in many talukas.

A detailed review of dam statuses in Nashik district underscores the severity of the crisis. While Gangapur Dam, a vital water source for Nashik, currently holds 65 per cent water, this marks a considerable decrease from the 79 per cent recorded last year. The declining water levels in Gangapur Dam raise concerns about impending water shortages in Nashik city.

Examining other dams in the district reveals a widespread water crisis. While Kashyapi Dam offers some relief at 93 per cent capacity, dams like Gautami Godavari (67 per cent), Alandi (63 per cent), Palkhed (33 per cent), Karanjvan (47 per cent), Ozarkhed (45 per cent), and Darna (51 per cent) all show dwindling water reserves.

Compounding the issue are dams like Bhavli (45 per cent), Valdevi (88 per cent), Nandur Madhyameshwar (63 per cent), Chankapur (65 per cent), Haranbari (68 per cent), Girna (41 per cent), and Manikpunj (23 per cent), which are also experiencing significant declines in water storage.

As February progresses, the looming threat of drought hangs heavily over Nashik district. With the prospect of rainfall still months away, urgent attention and proactive measures are needed to address the impending water crisis and its potential impact.