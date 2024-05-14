Nashik: Voter Awareness Week Empowers 1 Lakh Women through Self-Help Groups |

Nashik witnessed a remarkable turnout of women's self-help groups during the Voter Awareness Week organised by the Nashik District Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee, under the guidance of SVEEP Nodal Officer and Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal. From May 8 to May 14, a series of activities were orchestrated to bolster voter awareness, culminating in an impactful display of civic engagement on May 13.

Overwhelming participation was seen from 14,408 women's self-help groups, totalling an impressive count of 1,13,605 women across the district. These groups spearheaded various initiatives aimed at instilling a sense of responsibility and awareness among rural voters.

Creative activities held

The activities undertaken included rangoli and mehndi competitions, vibrant bike rallies, and engaging house visits in villages. Additionally, innovative approaches such as setting up selfie points and organizing kirtans were employed to effectively convey the message of voter awareness.

The concerted efforts of these self-help groups underscored the importance of grassroots mobilisation in fostering a culture of informed citizenship. With the voter awareness campaign slated to continue until May 19, facilitated by the Maharashtra State Rural Development Mission, the momentum for civic participation is expected to sustain, resonating across Nashik's rural landscape.