 Nashik: Violent Assault Leaves One Seriously Injured In Hirawadi
According to the complaint filed by Muse Sahni (45), a resident of Hirawadi originally from Uttar Pradesh, the alleged attacker, Umesh Sahni (34), unleashed a knife attack around 11:30 on Sunday night (March 3). In response to the complaint, Panchvati police station has registered a case against Umesh Sahni, and prompt action has been taken leading to his arrest.

Updated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Representative Image

A brutal incident unfolded in the Hirawadi area, resulting in severe injuries to an individual. The attack was done by the suspects in old rage.

The victim, Muse Sahni, is undergoing medical treatment for the injuries sustained during this violent assault. Police investigations are underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack and ensure justice is served.

