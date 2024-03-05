Nashik: Police Nab Thief And Recover Stolen Bikes

Nashik Representative: The local crime branch police successfully apprehended Gurudev Kalu Khatele (26) from Khadked, Igatpuri, suspected of involvement in multiple two-wheeler thefts. The arrest was part of a broader effort to curb the rising incidents of bike thefts in Nashik Rural.

The police seized ten bikes from Gurudev and anticipate uncovering additional two-wheeler theft crimes. Gurudev, along with his accomplice Shankar Gangad, is believed to be responsible for stealing bikes from various police station jurisdictions, including Sinnar, Wadivarhe, Ambad, and Adgaon. The seized two-wheelers have an estimated worth of ₹9 lakh.

Gurudev, who confessed to his involvement in the thefts, faces charges in 12 cases, including murder, robbery, burglary and theft. The police team, led by Senior Local Crime Branch Police Inspector Raju Surve, conducted the operation.